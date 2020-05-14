Nevadans not helped by unemployment insurance have coverage now

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program money will be available for the self-employed, contract workers and gig workers beginning Saturday, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Thursday.



Those people, not covered in previous programs like unemployment insurance, file claims starting Saturday at a DETR website.

Payments are expected to start May 23. The new system will be independent of the regular unemployment insurance. Claimants will have a dedicated call center for PUA related-questions at 1-800-603-9681.

These people are eligible for PUA payments:





self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers;



employees whose wages are not reported for unemployment insurance;



employees who have not earned enough wages or worked enough hours for standard unemployment benefits due to COVID-19; or



people who were unemployed or going to start work but could not due to COVID-19.



DETR said claimants must also be able and available for work as defined in state law, must have prior earnings in Nevada or a job offer to work in Nevada and must not be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits, including regular unemployment insurance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and State Extended Benefits.

DETR said more information PUA help is available here.

DETR contracted with Geographic Solutions (GeoSol) to implement the new claim filing system.

