Nevada wildfire outlook: It gets worse later in the summer

Local, state and federal officials said they expect extreme fire conditions later in the summer of 2020.

They base this on a dry winter, combined with record temperatures in May as well as less snow at the higher elevations, which makes timber dryer.

There is heavy fuel from last year in addition to this year’s fuel.

Drought conditions at one level or another exist throughout the state and will get worse as summer continues.

The state has received two more helicopters that will be stationed in Minden and one more helicopter at Lake Tahoe. There are 39 fire cameras with 14 new cameras in place for the fire season. Six air tankers are stationed in Nevada; two in Reno one in Battle Mountain

Additional firefighters have been assigned to the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service this year.

In the Lake Tahoe region, fire restrictions are in place where campers and others can only have campfires in recreational areas.

During Red Flag days, crews using things like chain saws and other machines that spark will be asked to stop by 1 p.m.

COVID-19 is a concern this year. It means crews are having their temperatures taken and practicing social distancing. However, once a big fire breaks out, social distancing, particularly in fire camp will be tough to adhere to.

Policies are in place to keep the spread of infection during these situations.

However, fire leaders emphasized, if people are careful while out in the great outdoors fewer fires will be started and fewer firefighters will have to respond to the fires. Which means the rate of infection can decrease.

It is estimated 50-percent of all wildland fires here in Nevada are human-caused.

