Nevada water authority backs out of $15 billion pipeline project

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has backed out of a pipeline project designed to pump billions of gallons of water from eastern Nevada to Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the authority’s board of directors voted unanimously Thursday, ending the state and federal permitting process, including withdrawing water rights applications.

The $15 billion pipeline project was first proposed in 1989 to serve as a backup supply for the growing southern region and provide water to at least 170,000 homes in Las Vegas.

Native American communities, ranchers and environmentalists argued the project could threaten culturally sensitive areas considered sacred to some tribes.

