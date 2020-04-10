Nevada unemployment website will be down Saturday

The state of Nevada said Friday the state’s unemployment insurance website will be down Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight to implement the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“During this time, all unemployment insurance functions, including unemployment insurance filing will not be functional,” the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said in a statement. “Filers are encouraged to visit the site after midnight on Saturday evening.”

The measures will help the state get the CARES Act implemented quicker.

The act are provides benefits for eligible individuals who are self-employed, seeking part-time employment, or who otherwise would not qualify for unemployment benefits under state or federal law.

To be eligible, among other requirements, people must show they can work and are available for work within the meaning of state law, except that they are unemployed, partially unemployed or unable or unavailable to work because of COVID-19 related reasons.

