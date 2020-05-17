Nevada tribes wary of spread of coronavirus on reservations

Since the coronavirus prompted widespread casino and business closures in Nevada in March, the Moapa Band of Paiutes has prioritized protecting tribe members, particularly elders.

No positive COVID-19 cases were being reported on the Moapa River Indian Reservation outside Las Vegas. But COVID-19 has affected the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and the Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation, which closed its namesake lake north of Reno to tourists after tribe members tested positive.

An official with the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada tells the Las Vegas Sun that many tribe elders live in inter-generational households where the disease could easily spread.

