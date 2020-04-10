Nevada suspect to be tried for murder of Spring Creek teen

A judge in Elko County has ordered a Spring Creek man to stand trial in the killing and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl last month.

18-year-old Bryce Dickey is accused of killing Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky. Her body was found in a remote area between Elko and Spring Creek three days after she was reported missing on March 8.

A justice of the peace determined a two-day preliminary hearing produced the “slight or marginal evidence” necessary to bound Dickey over to district court for arraignment.

An assistant medical examiner from Washoe County says Ujalky died from strangulation and a stab wound to the neck.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)