Nevada state lab planning May start for virus antibody tests

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory plans to begin antibody studies this month to better understand how many people have been infected by the new coronavirus and how many may have some immunity.

The public lab director at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the goal is to get a handle on how dangerous the virus causing COVID-19 is and will be.

Unlike tests for current infection, antibody tests are to detect immune system proteins indicating previous infection. That can help policymakers weigh risks of reopening stores, casinos and schools.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)