Nevada receiving $1.25 billion from coronavirus relief fund

The U.S. Department of Treasury has granted Nevada access to $1.25 billion in funding to help offset the costs from COVID-19.

Congressman Mark Amodei released the following statement thanking the U.S. Department of Treasury for fast-tracking the process,

“It’s encouraging to see more support headed our way. Today’s news follows last week’s allocation of $241 million for Nevada’s hospitals and health care providers and an additional $5 million in funding to help the State manage administrative costs associated with the recent surge in unemployment claims. With Nevada’s health care professionals and state and local partners currently exhausting all energy and resources to combat this pandemic, I’m incredibly grateful to Treasury officials for acting swiftly to deliver this much-needed relief a week ahead of schedule.

The CARES Act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund. On April 13, 2020, the Treasury announced its launch of a web portal allowing eligible state, local, and tribal governments to receive payments to help offset the costs of their response efforts."

The state will determine how the funds are dispursed, the CARES act requires that payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that are necessary expenditures incurred from the public health emergency with respect to COVID–19.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020