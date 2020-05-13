Nevada providing emergency additional unemployment benefits

Unemployed Nevadans who have used up their unemployment insurance benefits can now take advantage of an additional 13 weeks of benefits.

The extensions are made possible by the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) implemented by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

PEUC is a temporary program providing 100% federally funded benefits. The benefits are payable back to the week ending April 4, 2020 and will end the week ending December 26, 2020.

To be eligible for PEUC, you must:

• Have received all of your regular UI benefit payments, with no ability to receive further regular UI benefits either because the benefit year has ended or because you have been paid your full benefit amount;

• Have had a recent period of UI eligibility (a "benefit year"), which ended after July 1, 2019;

• Have no eligibility to establish a new benefit year.

The PEUC is an extension of the regular unemployment insurance claim.

Go to UI.NV.gov to file for unemployment benefits.

DETR recommends that filers "avoid the peak hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and file during non-peak hours, such as later in the evening, early morning and weekends. All filers, whether new or returning, are encouraged to record their log-in information in a safe location for later reference. It is also encouraged that filers have their employer history updated and on hand before undertaking the online filing process."

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020