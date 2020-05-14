Nevada pastors ask Gov. Sisolak to lift ban on in-person worship

More than 190 ministry leaders and pastors across the Silver State sent a letter to Governor Steve Sisolak's office requesting him to lift the ban on in person worship services where 10 or more people may gather.

The letter was sent on May 14.

The leaders are committing to a written plan with CDC guidelines in place. The leaders say at a time when God is needed the most, the state seems to consider the church's work non-essential when these organizations provide mental, emotional, financial and spiritual guidance to their communities.

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Click here to read the letter to Sisolak.

