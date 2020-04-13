Nevada leaders discuss covid 19 and racial disparities

Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, citing a recent Washington post article that list counties that are majority black, have 6 times the rate of deaths as counties with majority white residents.

Governor Steve Sisolak also raised concerns at his April 8th news conference in Las Vegas, “Unfortunately, our minority communities are affected the most when you get a medical situation. The healthcare provided in our minority communities is nowhere near that of our more affluent communities. It's something that we are looking at, to track those statistics, I would like to get those specific statistics as it relates to those that are hospitalized, on ventilators, those that have passed, those that are infected. We currently don't have those…if they could be tabulated I'd be happy to share them with you. But it's a big concern for me.”

As of the week of April 6th, black residents make up 11 percent of Clark County's population but the Southern Nevada Health District says they account for almost 20 percent of current covid 19 cases.

KOLO 8 reached out asking for the racial breakdown of covid 19 cases in Washoe County, the health district gave us this answer: “Other health jurisdictions, such as s-n-h-d, have automated computer interfaces that support their data compilation and presentation. We don't have that. Because our resources for this covid-19 response are maxed out, we are only providing data that is currently available in our dashboard at this time.”

Read the full letter sent to Vice President Pence here.

