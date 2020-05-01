Nevada jobless level nears 20%; extended benefits triggered

Unemployment benefits are being extended for a second 13 weeks in Nevada, where a wave of workers idled by casino and business closures in response to the coronavirus outbreak has spiked the state jobless figure to almost 20%.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday extended benefits provide 13 additional weeks of payments to people who exhaust regular state unemployment and pandemic emergency benefits.

The total number of idled workers filing for benefits since shutdowns began neared 390,000, or more than one in four workers with jobs in in Nevada in February.

