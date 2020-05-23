New Nevada jobless claims website now working

10:40 a.m. update: The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reports the Pandemic Unemployment Associstance filing system is now working.

People can file claims today and the first payments are expected Wednesday.

“We have been working tirelessly to provide this essential functionality of the PUA filing process. We know there is a great deal of interest and demand for weekly filing and expect our call center and claims portal to be very busy today,” DETR Director Heather Korbulic said in a statement. “Staff will continue to work including the upcoming holiday to ensure this functionality is available for Nevadans.”

Original story: A new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance weekly filing system did not go live Saturday at 8 a.m. as originally planned, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Saturday morning.

DETR expects it to be open sometime Saturday.

PUA is unemployment insurance for people not eligible for regular unemployment insurance, like gig workers or contract workers.

DETR said it and Geographic Solutions worked Friday and into Saturday morning to get the PUA system online but technical complications prevented it from going live at 8 a.m. as expected.

