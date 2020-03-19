Nevada housing advocates calls for statewide moratorium on evictions, camping ban enforcement

The Nevada Housing Rights Coalition (NHRC) is urging local governments to take swift action to protect the health of Nevadans experiencing homelessness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coalition sent a letter to the City of Reno and Washoe County, as well as the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County.

The coalition says on any given night, Nevada is home to 7,619 people experiencing homelessness, and 53% are unsheltered due to limited shelter and housing resources.

The group says many of these individuals are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and often have compounding disabilities. It went onto to say living in crowded shelter facilities or in unsheltered locations with poor access to necessary sanitation increases their vulnerability to this illness.

The Nevada Housing Rights Coalition is calling the state and local governments to:

• Enact a statewide moratorium on evictions;

• Follow the lead of other states that are utilizing emergency funding to place unsheltered individuals and families into vacant hotels and motels and in trailers in key locations;

• Immediately place a moratorium on enforcement of any ban on camping; and

• Immediately halt the clearing and disposal of tents and other sheltering materials to ensure that unhoused people do not lose what may be their only present means to self-quarantine and practice social distancing.

