Nevada governor recall backers lose bid for deadline waiver

A recall drive against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak appeared doomed Monday, after a federal judge in Las Vegas declined to waive the deadline for a signature-gathering campaign aimed at qualifying a removal measure for the ballot.

Fight for Nevada, the group seeking the ballot measure, formed in 2019 and began collecting signatures in February.

It blames the Democratic governor for gun control legislation and other issues.

The group needs nearly 244,000 valid signatures of registered voters, but reported it had gathered fewer than 16,000 when the governor enacted stay-at-home orders and business closures in mid-March.

Robert Barnes, an attorney for the group, says the recall drive is not finished.

