Nevada gig workers sue state for promised US jobless funds

Nevada is the only U.S. state not taking applications for federal coronavirus relief payments to gig workers.

Now two self-employed single mothers in Reno are suing to force the state to begin paying thousands of out-of-work people the more than $600 a week that Congress promised.

Attorney Mark Thierman says self-employed people, independent contractors and sole proprietors are getting desperate.

State officials didn't immediately comment about the lawsuit. But interim unemployment chief Heather Korbulic told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that starting the program from scratch is complex and the department hopes to have it up and running by Memorial Day.

