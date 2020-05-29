Nevada gaming win down 99.61% in April

With the COVID-19 closure of Nevada's casinos, the state gaming win dropped 99.61% in April.

For the month, Nevada's casinos reported a win of $3,646,658 compared to April 2019's win of $936,465.930.

Washoe County casinos lost $78,633 for the month, compared to the $65 million win in April 2019.

The State collected $19,107 in percentage fees based on the April revenues, compared to the $50.9 million collected in 2019.

For the fiscal year-to-date, the gambling win is down 11.43% statewide and 11.24% in Washoe County.

