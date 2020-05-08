Nevada gambling regulators OK rules for casino reopenings`

Nevada gambling officials approved rules to limit customers, keep gamblers spaced apart from each other and disinfect dice and cards when casinos reopen.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved the guidelines. The commission did not act on a request from the casino employees’ Culinary Union to incorporate the workers’ suggested health guidelines and publicly release all reopening plans submitted by casinos.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has not yet announced when the casinos can reopen. He shuttered them in mid March as part of a broader shutdown of nonessential business.

