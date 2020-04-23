Nevada doing its own COVID-19 testing

Testing for COVID-19 is crucial in diagnosing the disease and determining how many Nevadans test positive to the virus. But the tests and tools are not easy to come by. That's why the state is working to get more tests out there.

The hallways at the Center for Molecular Medicine are practically empty these days as no one is doing research right now.

But in a small corner of the building, medical students, faculty members, grad students and classified staff are busy at work.

They are creating test kits from scratch to detect COVID-19.

”I think we have gotten used to how life was,” says Dana Reed, Staff Research Associate 4, with the center. “And now life has changed completely. And so we are being innovative, trying to figure out how can we make this work, and create what we need to sustain our community,” she says.

Under this hood in a small lab room, the solution used to safely contain a nasal secretion sample is being put into a vial.

Typically, the solution would come from a commercial vendor, but it's no longer available.

To compensate, staff and students received a recipe of sorts from the CDC and made it themselves.

The vials are then clearly labeled and will be part of a kit which health centers and test sites can use to detect COVID-19 in patients.

“We are doing something that could theoretically save peoples' lives,” says Associate Professor Vince Lombardi with Microbiology and Immunology. “And that's the really cool part about it."

Professor Lombardi says this all started about three weeks ago. So far, they've made nearly 10,000 kits.

Perhaps the biggest challenge was not output, but creating a nasal swab.

That’s where the 3D printed swabs come in. Manufactured by the center, they must receive approval by Nevada's State Lab first.

Soon however, the swabs will be all part of Nevada's COVID-19 testing kit.

“When I was pitching the idea of 3D printing swabs, I was thinking that doesn't make a lot of sense,” says Professor Lombardi. “Because when I think a Q Tip being a swab, how do you 3D print a Q Tip? But there are workarounds. So it is actually surprising that it works,” he says.

The 3D swab being assembled at the Center for Molecular Medicine has a back story as well. Coming up later next week, a closer look at an unlikely ally in the effort to test for COVID-19 in Nevada,

