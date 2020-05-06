Nevada dental offices are reopening

The waiting room at Clear Creek Dental in Carson City is empty and that's the way it's going to remain in the near future. But the office isn't closed. In fact, it just started seeing patients again for more than just emergencies after Governor Steve Sisolak recently announced a phased-in approach for dentists to resume expanded treatment.

"It felt amazing," said Dr. Greg Carman, DMD. "It felt like a massive weight off the shoulder. It felt like we were finally able to help people achieve their dental health again."

Dr. Greg Carman and his staff are now able to do fillings, cleanings and crowns. But don't expect your appointment to look like it used to. At this dental office, and many others, patient check-ins begin in the parking lot.

"All patients are to wait in their vehicles until they arrive," said Dr. Carman. "They give us a call and we get them directly into their patient operatory room. Once they go into that room and they're finished with treatment, they actually exit the back door."

All staff will be wearing masks and those who work on patients will swap out cloth jackets between patients to prevent cross contamination. They're also upholding social distancing measures and constantly disinfecting.

"I feel like this is going to be the new normal for a very long time," said Kasandra, a Dental Assistant at Clear Creek Dental.

Over at Well Beyond Dental in Reno, this is the first week they're now open to see patients again after making the decision to shut down in mid-March. But just like other dental offices, they're still not doing certain elective procedures. And the office is working off of limited PPE -- after donating about 75-percent of its supply to health care workers early on.

"We're starting to get some of the PPE back in," said Brian Wiltshire at Well Beyond Dental. "In fact, we received four boxes of masks this week that we can use.

At this office, every patient must fill out a screening form for possible COVID-19 symptoms. The office is also spreading appointments far apart.

"Making sure the patients are getting enough time in between so that we can sterilize," says Wiltshire. "Just to prevent any spreading of the disease that could be possible."

Even though this is starting to resemble some sort of normalcy, patients at all Nevada dental offices should be prepared.

"Things are not going to be the same," said Kasandra, at Clear Creek Dental. "There's going to be a lot of change."

