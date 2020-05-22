Nevada congressional candidate has not voted in 12 years

Clark County records show a Republican business owner running for a southern Nevada congressional seat has not voted in 12 years and did not register to vote until late 2017.

Lisa Song Sutton says she was busy focusing on her businesses and community work, including her stint as Miss Nevada, and wasn’t very politically engaged.

The 35-year-old likened herself to many Nevada residents who are eligible to vote but did not register or who are registered to vote but choose not to cast ballots. Her voting record was first reported by The Nevada Independent.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

