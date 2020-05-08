Nevada commercial driver license offices open Monday

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reopens its commercial driver license in Sparks and North Las Vegas on Monday, May 11.

There is no estimated time for reopening offices for the general public.

On Monday, there will be limited services for commercial drivers, including written testing for commercial learner permits, conversion of permits into full commercial licenses and license reinstatements in cases where a driving skills test is not required.

Only 10 customers will be allowed at one time. Social distancing rules will be in effect.

The DMV staff will wear face coverings and customers are encouraged to do so. The DMV has purchased sneeze barriers and other personal protective equipment and will follow proper cleaning protocols.

“We’re reopening these two offices to keep trucks on the road and help commercial drivers earn a living,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement. “The trucking industry is vital to the economy. Plus, a national shortage of drivers has been a problem since well before the COVID pandemic.”

