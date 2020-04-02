Nevada colleges will hold class online through summer

Nevada’s public universities and colleges will continue online education through summer, Nevada Higher System of Education Chancellor Thom Reilly said Thursday.

“As the situation continues to evolve with the COVID-19 pandemic, I am asking all institutions to plan for continuation of remote instruction through at least June 30, 2020,” Riley said in a memorandum to NSHE’s eight institution presidents. “Institutions that have summer terms (first or second terms) that extend beyond June 30th, should continue remote instruction through the end of the term for the sake of continuity in instruction.”

That does not mean campuses will remain closed, but remote instruction will allow students to continue their studies seamlessly.

“We will reopen physical access to our campuses and facilities as soon as the governor declares it safe to do so,” Reilly said. “I want to make clear that this is an ever-changing situation and as such institutions must remain prepared to change course based on directives from the governor's office.”

