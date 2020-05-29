Nevada children falling behind on immunizations

Cynthia Lara and her son six-month-old Rafael are here at Washoe County Health District for scheduled vaccines. Cynthia says it’s absolutely the right time to get this done—even in light of COVID 19.

“We really don’t want anything else going on,” says Cynthia. “I mean any other sicknesses going on that’s scary. I just think this is important,” she says.

Her son lets out a cry with the first shot.

But better to cry now, than later, when a highly infectious disease could severely impact Raphael.

It could even be a disease that could be prevented with a series of vaccinations.

But according to recent statistics, Cynthia is in the minority.

Here in Nevada. 64% of families are falling behind when it comes to keeping their child up to date on immunizations.

Health officials started seeing the trend right as Nevada shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is just scary,” says Kathy Sobrio RN with the Washoe County Health District Immunization Program. “If we aren’t seeing people right now, there is going to be a rush, of people with the back to school. And there is just going to be an overwhelming amount of people trying to get their vaccines later,” she says.

Sobrio says she understands the recommendations to shelter in place. And she also understands why some parents may be concerned about the safety of immunization centers.

Here at the Washoe County Health District temperatures and questionnaires are taken before the immunization appointment can take place.

There are plenty of openings in the immunization schedule right now.

The health dIstrict wants to emphasize, if you’ve lost your insurance because you’ve lost your job, and your child is behind on immunizations, you can come to their clinic, and probably qualify for a program to get your child up to date.

Immunizations are administered Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00pm

The number to call is 328-02402

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020