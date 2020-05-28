Nevada casinos start luring customers after opening date set

Casinos from Lake Tahoe to Laughlin have started announcing plans to lure back customers beginning June 4. One downtown Las Vegas hotel owner said Wednesday he bought more than 1,000 one-way airline tickets to boost interest around the country.

Nightlife will be limited, but promotions began after Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted his shutdown order and said casinos can reopen.

The head of the Nevada Resorts Association said not all properties will open at first and business will probably start slowly. Sisolak says he's satisfied with a 35-day decline in the rate of new cases and says the state is ramping up testing and contact tracing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

To read the full story, click here.

