Nevada authorities make arrest in 2008 cold case

Nevada authorities have made an arrest in a cold case. Las Vegas police say officers found Richard Cline dead in December 2008.

The Clark County coroner determined he died from blunt force trauma and neck compression, but all investigative leads were exhausted without identifying a suspect.

Cold case detectives resubmitted DNA evidence found at the scene for additional testing. They got a hit last fall and an investigation led them to 44-year-old Quincy Cook, who was already in custody at the county detention center on unrelated charges. He's now facing an open count of murder.

