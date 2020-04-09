Nevada adds more than 100 operators to speed unemployment claims

The state of Nevada announced Thursday they will add at least 100 full-time operators to help with call center capacity for people with unemployment insurance questions.

The staff will have been increased from about 75 to more than 200.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement that 96 percent of initial claims have been filed successfully online, but the state is working to improve its assistance.

“I am optimistic that this new call center will further expedite much-needed relief to Nevadans who have struggled to connect via phone,” Sisolak said in a statement.

The statement said Nevada is experiencing historic unemployment, with a 3,887% increase in unemployment claims since 2019.

As part of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation rapid expansion effort, they will utilize the vendor’s “Working from Home” platform that incorporates staff located in call centers as well as employees working remotely from home. Initially, 100 full-time employees will work in the new call center with the option to add future staffing as needed.

“Although DETR has recently tripled staff in support of the UI program, we acknowledge that some filers continue to face challenges with the UI phone system,” DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner said in a statement. “We are very pleased to partner with the Governor’s Office in finding a resolution to the challenges proposed by the record number of calls received at our centers.

The state said the quickest way to file a claim is through the online portal at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html.