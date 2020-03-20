Nevada Trucking Association: "There is no shortage of products"

Many jobs have had to increase operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic including Truck drivers.

Paul Enos with the Nevada Trucking Association says the increase in demand was something they saw coming two weeks ago.

Some federal hourly regulations have been suspended for drivers that carry gas, mixed loads and some products like food, medical equipment, soap and hand sanitizer because drivers are waiting longer at the loading and unloading facilities.

Enos says don't be alarm by the empty shelves, the product is coming.

“The store shelves will look normal when we start behaving normally, I think that is the most important thing,” said Enos. “This demand is greater than Christmas time, we are doing everything we can to meet the demand. The supply is there, it is going to be in the stores. We just need to give folks a little bit more patience and not just go out and buy things double, triple, quadruple what we do."

Enos says for Christmas, they start planning in August. For this demand, they didn't have a lot of time to plan, but have been able to meet most orders.

Enos says keeping Donner Summit clear will help a lot filling the orders faster.

