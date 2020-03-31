Nevada Sheriffs announce 120-day extension for CCW renewals

Some good news for anyone with a Concealed Weapons Permit (CCW) that has expired or is about to expire.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam announced Tuesday, March 31, 2020 that his office will grant a 120-day temporary extension. This applies to any CCW that has expired or will expire on or after March 12, 2020.

“This temporary extension is to help mitigate some of the impact caused by the suspension of certain services at our office in order to facilitate COVID-19 safety measures that protect the public as well as Sheriff’s Office employees,” Sheriff Balaam said. “The health and safety of our employees and those we serve remains my highest priority.”

All 17 elected Sheriffs of Nevada have agreed to the extension based on the following:

Any Nevada concealed firearm permit that expires on or after March 12, 2020 will be valid until July 15, 2020.

This is NOT a rolling 120 days but rather a block of time to allow for the health emergency to end and the Sheriff’s Offices to resume administrative functions to complete the required investigation per Nevada law.

An extension of the health emergency will necessitate reevaluation of this Sheriff’s agreement.

Read the letter from the Nevada Sheriffs' and Chiefs' Association by clicking here.

