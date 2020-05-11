Nevada Secretary of State hosts primary election Q&A

Nevada voters have the chance to ask questions about the mail-in ballot process for the June primary election.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office is hosting a Facebook Live Q&A event Monday, May 11, with Wayne Thorley, Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections.

The primary election, scheduled for June 9, 2020, will be will be a vote-by-mail election due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballots are currently reaching voters across the state, and while instructions for voting by mail are included with each ballot, people are encouraged to attend the Facebook Live Q&A to learn more about the voting process and get answers to frequently asked questions.

All ballots also come with a secure pre-addressed, postage-paid ballot return envelope that must be used for returning the ballot. Voters are reminded to sign their return envelope before dropping it in the mail. In-person ballot drop off will also be available should a voter be unable to return their ballot by mail. Limited in-person voting will also be available in each county.

The live Q&A will start at 3:00 P.M. To watch, click here.

For more information on the 2020 Nevada primary election, please visit www.mailitinnevada.com or follow the Nevada Secretary of State on Facebook or Twitter.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

