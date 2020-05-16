Nevada Rep. Horsford acknowledges he had extramarital affair

Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford of Nevada has acknowledged he had an extramarital affair with a woman who said the on-and-off relationship began in 2009 before ending last September.

Horsford said in a statement released to The Associated Press that he had a consensual relationship with another adult outside of his marriage, over the course of several years.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the affair was with Gabriela Linder, who was interviewed Friday by the newspaper.

A spokeswoman for Horsford indicated he does not plan to resign, as at least one Republican opponent suggested.

