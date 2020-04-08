Nevada National Guard to help distribute CA ventilators across the state

About 120 National Guardsmen and women have been activated to help with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

These soldiers are primarily responsible for managing donations and logistics.

"This is something they train for, this is something they're ready to do and this is something we're happy to do in support of the state," Lt. Emerson Marcus said.

Guardsmen unloaded 50 ventilators that were sent from the state of California to help the Silver State.

"So we want to thank our friends in California for that," he said.

Marcus said it hasn't yet been decided where the ventilators will go but that it depends on the need within the state.

He said the Guard's capabilities allow it to distribute much needed equipment quickly and efficiently.

"They will be assisting with the movement of some of these donations as well as the management of bringing them into locations and then shipping them out," he said.

