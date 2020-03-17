Nevada Humane Society offers 50% off adoptions amid COVID-19 emergency

The Nevada Humane Society is offering 50% off all adoptions starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in an effort to find homes for the shelter animals in case they need to close amid the COVID-19 emergency.

In addition to adoptions, the shelter said they also need volunteers to sign up as emergency fosters.

In a statement the shelter said:

Our primary goal right now is to reduce the number of animals housed at our shelters in an effort to avoid overcrowding should we need to restrict our services or close altogether.

Both the Nevada Humane Society Reno and Carson City shelters are currently open and fully operational.

The shelter said they are working hard to ensure the shelters are well-sanitized and safe for the community to visit so they can adopt the shelter pets.

For more information about the adoptions and other ways you can help, click here.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020