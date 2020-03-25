Nevada Humane Society adoptions now by appointment only

The Nevada Humane Society is now doing adoptions and accepting surrenders by appointment only because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We are an essential business we felt compelled to keep our employees safe and also the public safe so we rolled that out on Friday and we now have adoption appointments every fifteen minutes," Greg Hall, of the Nevada Humane Society, said.

You can make an appointment with the Humane Society here. All adoptions are free.

They also need people to sign up to be emergency fosters as they anticipate a rise in numbers in the coming weeks. To sign up, email fcoordinator@nevadahumanesociety.org with the subject line EMERGENCY FOSTER and the following information:

First name:

Last name:

Phone number:

Types of pets living in your home:

Ages of children living in your home:

Type of home: (apt., house, mobile home, etc.)

Do you have a yard?

"Our populations are relatively low right now," Hall said. "We're anticipating with kitten season and other variables that it might spike but we have started utilizing our emergency fosters to get some of our animals out of the shelter."

If you cannot shelter or adopt, you can also make a donation to the Nevada Humane Society . Hall said they also need donations of pet food and toys that can be dropped off at 2825 Longley Lane, Suite B, Reno, NV 89502-5942.

