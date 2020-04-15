Nevada Health Link offers special enrollment period due to COVID-19

Nevadans still have time to enroll in the state's health insurance exchange if they are looking for coverage.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Board announced earlier this week it has extended the deadline to May 15, 2020 due to COVID-19.

Last month we talked to insurance broker Alex Sampson who said he was busy enrolling Nevadans in our state's health insurance exchange.

"Well right now we are seeing people who are unemployed or a reduction in hours. As a result of a reduction in hours, they are seeing their benefits being cut and they are nervous about that. They are also seeing their employer not offering benefits at all."

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced an exceptional circumstance special enrollment period for Nevada's Health Insurance Exchange. It means people who did not enroll during the standard enrollment period late last year, can enroll now.

And those who have lost their health insurance are encouraged to do the same.

Heather Korbulic, Executive Director with the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, says, "We decided the current economic situation right now is unfolding in a devastating way, and we want to make sure every option is available to Nevadans."

Korbulic says an initial analysis shows 100 percent of those applying for health insurance through the exchange are qualifying for subsidies or financial assistance.

What they've also noticed, less than reputable companies from out of state are presenting themselves as representatives from Health Link, and selling something less than comprehensive health insurance.

Warning signs include unsolicited calls or an out of state number.

The only Nevadans who may have trouble signing up in this new enrollment period are those who signed up last fall and did not make any payments. Korbulic though says they can call Nevada Health Link at 1-800-547-2927 for help.

