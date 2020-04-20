Nevada Guard helping WCHD with COVID-19 sample collection efforts

The Nevada National Guard has begun helping the Washoe County Health District with COVID-19 testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center site.

The Nevada Guard joined Friday, April 17, 2020 along with 30 medical support personnel. Their duty assignments at the site include sample collection, contact tracing along with call center and administrative support.

“This is history,” said Maj. Laurie MacAfee, Nevada National Guard State Occupational Health Nurse. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen Soldiers and Airmen truly integrate as one in this kind of scenario and work with our civilian counterparts. It’s incredible. The relationship we built with Washoe County has been fantastic.”

MacAfee, along with other Guardsmen at the Joint Operations Center in Carson City, developed the plan last week to integrate Guardsmen with health district personnel and members of the community emergency response team, or CERT. MacAfee is set to meet with the Southern Nevada Health District, regional hospitals and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas this week for plans to assist in their sample collection efforts.

The Nevada Guard is in place to help the health district in its efforts to meet Governor Sisolak’s directive for testing expansion.

The Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center site collects about 250-300 samples each day and is operational Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Washoe County launched drive-thru sample collections in early March and expanded with the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center site on April 1, 2020.

Drive-thru, public collection sites allow for increased safety and residents can remain their vehicle. The process takes about 15 minutes and is only available to those who call 775-328-2427 or fill out a form here.

