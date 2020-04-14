Nevada Guard adding 700 Guardsmen in the fight against COVID-19

The Nevada Guard is adding an additional 700 Nevada National Guard Soldiers and airmen to fight against COVID-19.

Governor Steve Sisolak made the announcement Tuesday, April 14, 2020. This brings the total number of Nevada National Guardsmen on military orders to support the state's COVID-19 response to about 800, the largest state activation in Nevada National Guard history.

This is the second activation during the COVID-19 response, Governor Sisolak called 106 Soldiers and Airmen on state military orders Monday, April 6, 2020. Just two days after President Trump approved the state's major disaster declaration and additional federal funding.

Those Guardsmen dealt with donation management and supply distribution operations.

Nevada Guardsmen most recently called into service will provide medical support, food bank and warehouse logistics, transportation of supplies and set up of alternate care facilities.

A majority reporting to Las Vegas where the bulk of the COVID-19 cases are.

Medical professionals in the Guard already working in response to the pandemic are not being asked to report and will remain working in their essential civilian jobs.

Officials say the Federal Emergency Management Agency will approve all mission requests of the Nevada Guard for federally-funded requests pertaining to the COVID-19 response.

