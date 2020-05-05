Nevada GOP registered more voters than Democrats in April

Nevada Republicans gained more registered voters in April than Democrats did, according to new data released by the secretary of state's office.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Friday that Republicans added about 2,500 new voters last month while Democrats added 2,300.

It's the first time in about a year that Republicans added more voters to their rolls than Democrats did in a month.

While they grew their numbers more, the GOP still lags by the Democratic Party in the state. Democrats make up 39% of Nevada active registered voters, while Republicans are 33%. Nonpartisan voters make up 23%.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

