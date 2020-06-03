Nevada GOP out-registers Democrats for 2nd month in a row

Elections officials say Nevada Republicans out-registered Democrats for the second month in a row.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske says Republicans added 3,870 voters to their rolls in May while Democrats added 2,354 voters.

Democrats still have a lead among Nevada’s 1.6 million registered voters. They make up 39% of “active” voters, which are voters who participated in at least one of the last two federal elections.

Republicans make up 33% and unaffiliated voters are 23%. Voters have to affiliate with a political party to cast votes for many of the races in June's primary election.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

For more information on the breakdown including independents voters, click here.