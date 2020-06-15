Advertisement

Nevada DMV’s reopen today with limited services

(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:32 AM PDT
Nevada DMV’s reopened Monday morning, but with limited services for the first 30 days.

According to officials the DMV will not be offering appointments this week. The staff has been rescheduling customers with previous appointments and there are no slots available.

Serena Gallegos with the Reno DMV said people should delay their visit if possible.

“Everyone is waiting for the DMV to reopen, we are kind of like Disneyland they are just kind of waiting the 15th, we are anticipating that there is going to be a mad rush of people trying to come into the DMV."

Only customers with these transactions will be served during the first 30 days:

Driver’s license suspension or revocation reinstatements

Driver’s license knowledge tests

Driver’s license skills tests (by appointment only, no stand-bys)

License or ID for customers with no form of valid ID

Original vehicle registration of recently-purchased vehicles not eligible for online registration

Vehicle movement permits

Title transfers

VIN Inspections

Renewals of documents that expired prior to March 16

Transactions involving bad debt with the Department

Commercial Driver License services (where available)

Dealer Services, Fleets, Motor Carriers, Registration Services and Occupational License Renewals

According to the DMV any driver's license or other DMV-issued document that expired March 16 through July 14, 2020, has been extended.

If your expiration date falls between March 16 and June 14, you have until 90 days after reopening to renew. If your expiration date falls between June 15 and July 14, you have 60 days after reopening to renew.

Inside the DMV office employees will be wearing masks, there will be limited capacity, social distancing decals, plexiglass barriers, and extra cleaning inside.

For more information you can click

.

