Nevada DMV unveils reopening plans

The Nevada DMV has unveiled its plans for what its offices will look like for the first 30 days after they reopen.

There is no date set for the reopening, but when the offices do restart operations, the following services will be offered:

• Driver’s license suspension or revocation reinstatements

• Driver’s license knowledge tests

• License or ID for customers with no form of valid ID

• Original vehicle registration of recently-purchased vehicles not eligible for online registration

• Vehicle movement permits

• Title transfers

• Renewals of documents that expired prior to March 16

• Transactions involving bad debt with the Department

• Commercial Driver License services (where available)

• Dealer Services, Fleets, Motor Carriers, Registration Services and Occupational License Renewals

If you do plan to go to the DMV for any of those services, make sure you have all the necessary documents and have forms filled out in advance.

Driving skills tests for non-commercial licenses will be delayed to a later date due to social distancing requirements.

The DMV will also only take walk-in customers. All appointments have been canceled and will not be available.

DMV kiosks are still available at alternate sites.

The DMV has also instituted an automatic 90-day extension for any documents that have expired.

For more information, you can go to dmvnv.com/.

