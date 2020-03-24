Nevada DMV grants 90-day extension on licenses and registration

Some relief for Nevada drivers whose license or car registration is about to expire.

The State of Nevada is granting a 90-day extension on any driver's license, vehicle registration, or other document with an expiration of March 16 through April 30, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension does not apply to vehicle liability insurance or SR-22 requirements. Drivers must maintain their insurance coverage.

Download the extension letter here, and present to law enforcement if needed.

DMV offices are currently closed and do not expect to reopen until April 16 at the earliest.

