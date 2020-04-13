Nevada DHHS monitoring facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is providing new information on cases in facilities regulated by the state.

The report includes assisted living, behavioral inpatient, childcare, correctional and skilled nursing facilities. Most of the facilities are in Clark County.

In Washoe County, Willow Springs, a behavioral inpatient facility, has seen the most cases with 19 staff and 32 residents confirmed as COVID-19 positive. The DHHS website reports that Lakeside Health and Wellness, a skilled nursing facilities, has had 3 staff and 3 residents confirmed as COVID-19 positive, but Kevin Dick with the Washoe County Health District says their latest report shows Lakeside with 36 confirmed cases.

Other Washoe County facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases include Hearthstone skilled nursing (1 staff member), Lake’s Cross behavioral inpatient (1 staff), Morning Star Senior Living (1 resident), and West Hills Hospital behavioral inpatient (1 staff).

Sierra Vista Children’s Academy childcare in Carson City has had one confirmed case involving a resident. One staff member has been confirmed positive at the Ely State Prison in White Pine County.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020