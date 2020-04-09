Nevada County official calls Truckee a coronavirus hot spot

Nevada County Supervisor Richard Anderson describes Truckee as a “coronavirus hotspot” in a Facebook video released Wednesday.

As of Wednesday Nevada County had 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 of them, or 70 percent, were in Truckee.

Anderson urged people wanting to visit the area to wait until the California governor okays discretionary travel. For people who have second homes in the Truckee area, Anderson urged them not to come if they have a larger hospital where they currently live.

Health officials are concerned the number of COVID-19 infections could overwhelm the hospital, Anderson said.



