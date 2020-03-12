Nevada Census Kicks off, events scheduled

The day for the official kick-off for the 2020 census is here.

(MGN Image)

Several events are planned around Nevada to encourage people to participate.

The Census helps identify how federal funding is distributed and how many Representatives we will get in Congress.

People are expected to receive an invitation to participate in the mail in a few days.

"We all count and the value that it brings to us for funding helps to fund roads, hospitals , workforce development program,” said Michael Moreno, Chairman for Washoe County Complete County Committee. “It's important that folks understand the value and the importance of taking the census.”

Moreno says for every Nevadan counted, the state will received $20,000 over the next ten years.

To get more information on the Census, click here.

Here is a list of the event taking place on the kick-off day:

WHO: Nevada Census 2020

WHAT: Washoe County Census Story Time. This event will tie the census in to a pre-existing Toddler Time at Spanish Springs Library to promote the importance of counting children in the household, as well as adults. United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra will be partnering with this event by providing books and activities for families to do together after story time.

WHEN: Washoe County Census Story Time: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Washoe County Census Story Time: Spanish Springs Library: 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks

----

WHAT: 10 for 10 Taco Census Event. Nevada Census 2020 is partnering with Latino community partners to help engage those two demographics and encourage participants to complete the census. Attendees can take advantage of the taco special, 10 for $10, while learning the importance of being counted. Sparks City Councilmember Donald Abbott and Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado will be in attendance, advocating on behalf of Nevada Census 2020.

WHEN: 10 for 10 Taco Census Event: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 5 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: 10 for 10 Taco Census Event: Mari Chuy’s Restaurant: 1240 Ave of the Oaks Suite 100 Sparks NV 89431

----

WHAT: University of Nevada, Reno March to Your Mailbox. Students from the University of Nevada will share information on the Census with fellow classmates.

WHEN: University of Nevada, Reno March to Your Mailbox: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: University of Nevada, Reno March to Your Mailbox: UNR Campus outside of the Joe Crowley Student Union: 1664 N. Virginia Street 0056, Reno, NV 89557

WHY: These events will be a part of a series of outreach efforts to drive home the message that Nevada matters in the countrywide 2020 Census, and it’s essential that every resident be counted. Data collected from the Census count helps determine how much and where billions of federal funding goes across the country. Nevada is positioned to receive more than $67 billion over the next ten years in federal funding based on census data – approximately $2,000 per person counted, each year, for ten years. Therefore, it is important for every person in the state to be counted.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020