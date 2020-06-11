Nevada Census 2020 reaches 60% self-response rate milestone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even as the pandemic continues to affect our lives, the numbers for the Nevada Census continues to grow.
Nevada Census officials announced it has reached a 60% self-response rate milestone, which is just shy of 2010’s final Census response rate, which was 61.4%.
AMAZING job, Nevadans! We’ve reached a 60% response rate & rank #26 in the nation. Let’s achieve a complete count by filling out the #NVCensus2020 form online at https://t.co/HFbgUbLvKy or call us at 1-844-330-2020— Nevada Census 2020 (@NVCensus2020) June 9, 2020
Para español, llame 1-844-468-2020 pic.twitter.com/H3xlKmTkUL
The U.S self-response rate currently sits at 60.8%. Due to COVID-19 delays, deadlines for completing Census forms has been extended to October 31 ,2020.
The top three performing Nevada counties based on self-response rates include: Churchill County (67.8%), Carson City (65.1%) and Lyon County (64.3%). The top performing cities around the State include: Henderson (70.1%), Fallon (68.9%) and Boulder City (67.5%).
Here is a list of how other cities and counties have fared so far:
- Caliente: 10%
- Carlin: 12.8%
- Carson City: 65.1%
- Clark County: 60.7%
- Douglas County: 58.4%
- Elko: 56.3%
- Elko County: 45.3%
- Ely: 51.3%
- Esmeralda County: 4%
- Eureka County: 14.3%
- Fernley: 66.9%
- Humboldt County: 52.6%
- Lander County: 38.7%
- Las Vegas: 62.8%
- Lincoln County: 13.8%
- Lovelock: 23%
- Mesquite: 66.6%
- Mineral County: 27%
- North Las Vegas: 62.2%
- Nye County: 41.9%
- Pershing County: 36.3%
- Reno: 62.7%
- Storey County: 52.4%
- Sparks: 64.6%
- Washoe County: 63.4%
- Wells: 15.1%
- West Wendover: 37%
- White Pine County: 38.3%
- Winnemucca: 58.6%
- Yerington: 60%
Officials say for every person counted, Nevada stands to receive $2,000 each year for ten years that goes directly to help fund communities to stay healthy, safe and educated. For more information on Nevada Census, click here.
Copyright KOLO-TV 2020