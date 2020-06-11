Nevada Census 2020 reaches 60% self-response rate milestone

Even as the pandemic continues to affect our lives, the numbers for the Nevada Census continues to grow.

Nevada Census officials announced it has reached a 60% self-response rate milestone, which is just shy of 2010’s final Census response rate, which was 61.4%.

AMAZING job, Nevadans! We’ve reached a 60% response rate & rank #26 in the nation. Let’s achieve a complete count by filling out the #NVCensus2020 form online at https://t.co/HFbgUbLvKy or call us at 1-844-330-2020



Para español, llame 1-844-468-2020 pic.twitter.com/H3xlKmTkUL — Nevada Census 2020 (@NVCensus2020) June 9, 2020

The U.S self-response rate currently sits at 60.8%. Due to COVID-19 delays, deadlines for completing Census forms has been extended to October 31 ,2020.

The top three performing Nevada counties based on self-response rates include: Churchill County (67.8%), Carson City (65.1%) and Lyon County (64.3%). The top performing cities around the State include: Henderson (70.1%), Fallon (68.9%) and Boulder City (67.5%).

Here is a list of how other cities and counties have fared so far:



Caliente: 10%



Carlin: 12.8%



Carson City: 65.1%



Clark County: 60.7%



Douglas County: 58.4%



Elko: 56.3%



Elko County: 45.3%



Ely: 51.3%



Esmeralda County: 4%



Eureka County: 14.3%



Fernley: 66.9%



Humboldt County: 52.6%



Lander County: 38.7%



Las Vegas: 62.8%



Lincoln County: 13.8%



Lovelock: 23%



Mesquite: 66.6%



Mineral County: 27%



North Las Vegas: 62.2%



Nye County: 41.9%



Pershing County: 36.3%



Reno: 62.7%



Storey County: 52.4%



Sparks: 64.6%



Washoe County: 63.4%



Wells: 15.1%



West Wendover: 37%



White Pine County: 38.3%



Winnemucca: 58.6%



Yerington: 60%

Officials say for every person counted, Nevada stands to receive $2,000 each year for ten years that goes directly to help fund communities to stay healthy, safe and educated. For more information on Nevada Census, click here.

