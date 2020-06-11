Nevada Census 2020 reaches 60% self-response rate milestone

Updated: Thu 3:19 PM, Jun 11, 2020

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even as the pandemic continues to affect our lives, the numbers for the Nevada Census continues to grow.

Nevada Census officials announced it has reached a 60% self-response rate milestone, which is just shy of 2010’s final Census response rate, which was 61.4%.

The U.S self-response rate currently sits at 60.8%. Due to COVID-19 delays, deadlines for completing Census forms has been extended to October 31 ,2020.

The top three performing Nevada counties based on self-response rates include: Churchill County (67.8%), Carson City (65.1%) and Lyon County (64.3%). The top performing cities around the State include: Henderson (70.1%), Fallon (68.9%) and Boulder City (67.5%).

Here is a list of how other cities and counties have fared so far:


  • Caliente: 10%

  • Carlin: 12.8%

  • Carson City: 65.1%

  • Clark County: 60.7%

  • Douglas County: 58.4%

  • Elko: 56.3%

  • Elko County: 45.3%

  • Ely: 51.3%

  • Esmeralda County: 4%

  • Eureka County: 14.3%

  • Fernley: 66.9%

  • Humboldt County: 52.6%

  • Lander County: 38.7%

  • Las Vegas: 62.8%

  • Lincoln County: 13.8%

  • Lovelock: 23%

  • Mesquite: 66.6%

  • Mineral County: 27%

  • North Las Vegas: 62.2%

  • Nye County: 41.9%

  • Pershing County: 36.3%

  • Reno: 62.7%

  • Storey County: 52.4%

  • Sparks: 64.6%

  • Washoe County: 63.4%

  • Wells: 15.1%

  • West Wendover: 37%

  • White Pine County: 38.3%

  • Winnemucca: 58.6%

  • Yerington: 60%

Officials say for every person counted, Nevada stands to receive $2,000 each year for ten years that goes directly to help fund communities to stay healthy, safe and educated. For more information on Nevada Census, click here.

