Nevada COVID-19 Task Force to give away 250,000 Nevada flag face coverings

The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force will be offering 250,000 Nevada flag face coverings.

The initiative is designed to emphasis the importance of using face coverings and encourage all Nevadans to wear coverings when in public.

“Proper use and wear of face coverings is vital to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the State open for business,” said Jim Murren, chair of the Task Force in a news release. “Although we don’t have enough of these face coverings for everyone who might want one, the United Way will distribute these to our most vulnerable populations statewide. We hope others will see it as an opportunity to make or purchase their own face coverings in order to do their part in keeping Nevada safe and open.”

The Task Force says a recent study funded by the World Health Organization and published by the Lancet medical journal found that those who wear face coverings could reduce their odds of getting COVID-19 by 78% when wearing any type of face covering. It went onto to say, a N95 mask further reduced the chances of contracting the virus by 96%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone over the age of 2 wear face coverings at all times when in public and follow social distancing social distancing guidelines.

The Task Force says the face coverings will be distributed by United Way of Southern Nevada and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, so it can reach Nevadans who face the most risk and don’t have a face coverings.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020