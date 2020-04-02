Nevada COVID-19 Task Force secures much-needed supplies

The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force said Thursday it has secured thousands of much needed supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, including N95 or N95-equivalent masks, surgical gowns, gloves and hand sanitizer.

As of April 2, 2020, the group said it had supplied the following personal protective equipment (PPE):

• 241,000 N95 or N95-equivalent masks

• 1 million pairs of gloves

• 2,000 surgical gowns

• 700,000 surgical masks

• 100 gallons of hand sanitizer

The task force said it continues to source supplies around the world and expects to deliver to Nevada within the next ten days an additional:

• 750,000 N95 or N95-equivalent masks

• 400,000 pairs of gloves

• 261,000 surgical gowns

• additional disinfectant

“I am in awe of the efforts of this Task Force,” said Chair Jim Murren. “They hit the ground running, and through their relationships, commitment and determination, they have already made a significant difference for our State. I’m honored to work with this group, and as proud as ever to be a Nevadan.”

Murren noted, “The generosity of our donors has made this possible. Nevadans have come through for their state, as they always do in times of crisis.”

