Nevada Army Guard soldiers headed overseas

About 30 soldiers with the Nevada Army Guard are headed to Asia.

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, the aviation soldiers departed Reno for Texas for their final weeks of pre-deployment training. The deployment marks the start of a Central Command mission.

These 30 soldiers are the second rotation of G Company, 2/238th Aviation Soldiers set to perform UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation missions in Asia.

The first group of 30 G Company Soldiers who departed in September remain in Asia and they will return to Nevada when the Department of Defense eases travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30 soldiers departed aboard Black Hawk helicopters.

