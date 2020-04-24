Nevada Air Guard to do a flyover of medical facilities

The Nevada Air Guard High Rollers will have a C-130 flyover of area hospitals beginning at noon on Tuesday to recognize the work they are doing battling COVID-19.

The 152nd Airlift Wing will start from its base and pass over Renown South Medical Center at noon. During the following hour, it will also pass over Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City; Carson Valley Medical Center in Gardnerville; Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe; Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village; Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee; St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center; Renown Regional Medical Center; VA Sierra Nevada Health Care Center; University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine; Banner Health Center in Fernley; Lahontan Valley VA Clinic and Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon; and Renown and Rural Health Centers in Silver Springs.

“The High Rollers and the Nevada National Guard would like to show their support with a flyover for all men and women serving as COVID-19 frontline responders,” Col. Jacob Hammons, 152nd Airlift Wing commander, said in a statement. “We are honored to fly for Nevada's healthcare workers, first responders and essential personnel who have demonstrated an incredible work ethic and resolve during this pandemic. They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the ‘Battle Born’ spirit that will enable us to get through this difficult time — and come out stronger on the other side.”

The National Guard urged people to watch the flyover from the safety of their homes and should not travel to see the flyover. People should also maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

